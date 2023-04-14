Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.90.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PD stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,057. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.73. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$61.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 15.9254079 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

