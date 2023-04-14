Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$160.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$131.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

PD opened at C$68.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$945.58 million, a PE ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$61.79 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.73.

Insider Activity

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 15.9254079 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

