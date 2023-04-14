Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 83.8% in March

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PGZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. 28,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,971. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
