Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 83.8% in March

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. 28,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,971. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $157,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

