Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PSC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,582. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.