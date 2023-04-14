Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. 1,708,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,569. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

