Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.66 on Friday, reaching $493.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $609.18. The company has a market capitalization of $218.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.40.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

