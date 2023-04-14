Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.01. 698,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

