Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 6,126 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 371,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,389. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

