Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 61,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 35,590 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Procaps Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

