ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 3.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.82. 93,343,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 136,348,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17.

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

