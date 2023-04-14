Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.91

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 159191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

