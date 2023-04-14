PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,503,200.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $2,503,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,035,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,604,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 135,498 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 161,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 316.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.