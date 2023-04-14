PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,503,200.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $2,503,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,035,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,604,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PTC stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
