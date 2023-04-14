Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

PSTG stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

