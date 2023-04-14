Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.