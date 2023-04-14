Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

