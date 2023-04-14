Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

