QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

