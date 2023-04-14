Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QNRX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 1,265,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,186. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.
