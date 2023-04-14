R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.29, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

