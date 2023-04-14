Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.06 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $71.91 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00026942 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

