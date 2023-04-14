Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $608,500.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Rambus Stock Up 2.2 %

Rambus stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.07 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.