RAMP Price Up 12.9% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $4,851.42 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

