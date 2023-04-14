Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: ASM):

4/4/2023 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2023 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2023 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2023 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2023 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 613,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $112.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 149,970 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

