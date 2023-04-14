Reef (REEF) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.05 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $67.21 million and $16.05 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,625,846,352 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.