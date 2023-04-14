Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Short Interest Down 91.5% in March

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reelcause Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of RCIT stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,768. Reelcause has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Reelcause Company Profile

Reelcause, Inc engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water.

