Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Short Interest Down 91.5% in March

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reelcause Trading Down 16.2 %
Shares of RCIT stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,768. Reelcause has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Reelcause Company Profile
