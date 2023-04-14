Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.63 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $103.63 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,505.45 or 0.99990940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10466593 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,799,265.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

