Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $49,321.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,729,954 shares in the company, valued at $17,986,239.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 1.5 %

DNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 13,192,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,749,965. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

