Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 2.5%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Resona Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

Featured Articles

