Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 77,087 shares.

Revolution Bars Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rob Pitcher bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($26,006.19). Corporate insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. The company's bars offer food and drinks. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 69 bars, including 2 retail brands, 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names.

