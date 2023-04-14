Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.24.
RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Revolve Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 498,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
