Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,900 shares, a growth of 350.1% from the March 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,329.0 days.

Rexel Stock Performance

RXLSF remained flat at $22.45 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Rexel has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

