Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

RBBN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $499.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,387,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 1,259,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 280,524 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.