RINO International Co. (OTCMKTS:RINO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RINO International Co. (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
RINO International Stock Up 37.5 %
OTCMKTS:RINO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,065. RINO International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About RINO International
