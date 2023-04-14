RINO International Co. (OTCMKTS:RINO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RINO International Co. (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RINO International Stock Up 37.5 %

OTCMKTS:RINO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,065. RINO International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About RINO International

RINO International Corp. is a shell company seeking to merge with other entities with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of common stock to create value for shareholders. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

