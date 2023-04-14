Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after buying an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bumble by 305.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth $15,445,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 612,302 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

