Robert W. Baird Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $87.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

