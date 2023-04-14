Rocket Pool ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.08 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,224.37 or 0.07318168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $516.53 million and $5.08 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,215 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,255.98882561 USD and is up 10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $13,113,529.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

