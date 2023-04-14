Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.92 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,212.59 or 0.07302930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $513.53 million and $7.92 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,095 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,255.98882561 USD and is up 10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $13,113,529.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

