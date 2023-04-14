Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

