Royal Bank of Canada Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday. Cormark dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of STEP traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.90. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.58.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.