RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $97.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in RPM International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

