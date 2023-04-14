Sabal Trust CO Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.57. 115,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,283. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

