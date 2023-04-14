Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $10.99 or 0.00036146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $228.92 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00146964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00070126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00040107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.85461497 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

