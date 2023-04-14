Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 140 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

