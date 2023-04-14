Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.84.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

