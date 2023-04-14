Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.