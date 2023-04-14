Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

