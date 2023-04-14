Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

