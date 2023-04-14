Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 2,473 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,854,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,788 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,639,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS opened at $71.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

