Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,099 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,002,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,219,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

