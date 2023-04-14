Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 3,712 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

